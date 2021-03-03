DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.207 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 31.01% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRD was $9.42, representing a -47.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.05 and a 207.84% increase over the 52 week low of $3.06.

DRD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). Zacks Investment Research reports DRD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 90.38%, compared to an industry average of 23.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DRD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

