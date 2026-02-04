DRDGOLD Limited - Depositary Receipt (DRD) Price Target Increased by 32.94% to 36.34

The average one-year price target for DRDGOLD Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:DRD) has been revised to $36.34 / share. This is an increase of 32.94% from the prior estimate of $27.33 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.51 to a high of $51.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from the latest reported closing price of $32.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in DRDGOLD Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRD is 0.06%, an increase of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 14,121K shares. The put/call ratio of DRD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 2,636K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 29.95% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,266K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,476K shares , representing a decrease of 253.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 51.94% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 1,255K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing a decrease of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 24.94% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 989K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 70.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 527.37% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 923K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.