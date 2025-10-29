DRDGOLD Limited - Depositary Receipt (DRD) Price Target Increased by 19.70% to 23.12

The average one-year price target for DRDGOLD Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:DRD) has been revised to $23.12 / share. This is an increase of 19.70% from the prior estimate of $19.32 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.23 to a high of $30.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.18% from the latest reported closing price of $24.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in DRDGOLD Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRD is 0.06%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 14,764K shares. The put/call ratio of DRD is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 4,476K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,147K shares , representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 34.38% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 2,636K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 29.95% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 1,255K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing a decrease of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 24.94% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 946K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 23.37% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 923K shares. No change in the last quarter.

