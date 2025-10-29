DRDGOLD (JSE:DRD) Price Target Increased by 20.20% to 39.46

The average one-year price target for DRDGOLD (JSE:DRD) has been revised to R39,46 / share. This is an increase of 20.20% from the prior estimate of R32,83 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R25,99 to a high of R52,50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.04% from the latest reported closing price of R4 125,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in DRDGOLD. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRD is 0.16%, an increase of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 36,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RING - iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF holds 6,190K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,593K shares , representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 9.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,133K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,940K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 13.56% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,674K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,601K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 30.09% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,453K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,256K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares , representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 23.36% over the last quarter.

