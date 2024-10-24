News & Insights

Stocks

DRDGOLD Executes Major Share Disposal Under Incentive Scheme

October 24, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Drdgold (DRD) has released an update.

DRDGOLD Limited has executed a significant disposal of shares through a pooled sale arrangement, with various participants, including executive directors, selling their vested shares as part of an equity-settled long-term incentive scheme. The sale, which took place on October 21, 2024, involved over 406,000 shares at a volume-weighted average price of R22.0525, generating proceeds of approximately R8.96 million. These transactions highlight the company’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into DRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.