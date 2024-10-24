DRDGOLD Executes Major Share Disposal Under Incentive Scheme

Drdgold (DRD) has released an update.

DRDGOLD Limited has executed a significant disposal of shares through a pooled sale arrangement, with various participants, including executive directors, selling their vested shares as part of an equity-settled long-term incentive scheme. The sale, which took place on October 21, 2024, involved over 406,000 shares at a volume-weighted average price of R22.0525, generating proceeds of approximately R8.96 million. These transactions highlight the company’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with shareholder interests.

