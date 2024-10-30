News & Insights

DRDGOLD Emphasizes Sustainability and Strategic Growth

October 30, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

Drdgold (DRD) has released an update.

DRDGOLD’s Annual Integrated Report 2024 highlights its commitment to sustainable value creation and strategic objectives, emphasizing compliance with global reporting standards and ESG disclosures. The company has aligned with the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles and is developing a roadmap to adhere to new international sustainability standards. This report underscores DRDGOLD’s focus on economic, environmental, and social impacts, catering to both financial stakeholders and broader audiences.

