DRDGOLD Announces Board and Committee Changes

October 23, 2024 — 10:27 am EDT

Drdgold (DRD) has released an update.

DRDGOLD Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, with Jean Nel stepping down as an independent non-executive director, effective November 27, 2024. Edmund Jeneker will take over as chairperson of the remuneration committee, and Prudence Lebina will chair the investment committee. The company is in the process of finding a new non-executive director to fill the vacancy.

