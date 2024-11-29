News & Insights

DRDGOLD AGM: Key Resolutions Passed, Issuance Rejected

November 29, 2024

Drdgold (DRD) has released an update.

DRDGOLD’s recent annual general meeting saw most resolutions approved, with significant shareholder support across the board. However, the proposal for general authority to issue securities for cash was notably rejected, highlighting shareholder caution in expanding equity options. This outcome could influence future strategic decisions and stock performance.

