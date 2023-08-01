News & Insights

DRDGold - ADR (DRD) Price Target Increased by 45.64% to 11.06

August 01, 2023 — 08:08 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for DRDGold - ADR (NYSE:DRD) has been revised to 11.06 / share. This is an increase of 45.64% from the prior estimate of 7.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.22 to a high of 12.14 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.62% from the latest reported closing price of 11.24 / share.

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in DRDGold - ADR. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 16.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRD is 0.09%, an increase of 61.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 36,205K shares. DRD / DRDGold Ltd. - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DRD is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,662K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,160K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,067K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,809K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,208K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 5,064K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRD by 26.10% over the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited is a South African gold producer and a specialist in the recovery of the metal from the retreatment of surface tailings.

