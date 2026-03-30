DRD or GFI: Which Gold Stock Could Deliver Better Gains Today?

While DRDGOLD Limited DRD and Gold Fields Limited GFI are key players in the gold mining sector, they operate in fundamentally different niches. DRDGOLD specializes in retreating historical surface tailings in South Africa, using cost-efficient, environmentally conscious methods that capitalize on high gold prices while maintaining a sustainable operation.

Gold Fields, on the other hand, is a globally diversified gold producer. It operates large-scale mines in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Peru, and Chile. This geographic spread gives the company broad production capacity and multiple sources of revenue. Its size and diversification provide financial resilience and the ability to invest in growth and return capital to shareholders.

Both DRDGOLD and Gold Fields are heavily influenced by high gold prices. Prices are rising due to geopolitical tensions, inflation, and safe-haven demand. Rising energy, labor, and material costs affect profitability. This creates both revenue opportunities and earnings volatility.

Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of these two miners to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for DRD

DRDGOLD reported solid operational performance in the first half of fiscal 2026, which ended on Dec. 31, 2025. Gold production was 2,337 kilograms (75,136 ounces), down 9% from 2,564 kilograms (82,434 ounces) a year ago.

Production was driven by the company’s two core tailings operations. Ergo Mining Proprietary Limited produced about 1,683 kilograms. Far West Gold Recoveries Proprietary Limited contributed around 654 kilograms.

Lower recovery yields and reduced throughput caused the decline. Throughput fell to about 12.5 million tons due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather in November and December. Production was also adversely impacted by the depletion of higher-grade material at Driefontein 5 and increased processing of lower-grade material from Driefontein 3.

The company benefited from a sharp rise in gold prices. The average realized price increased to R2,114,227 per kilogram or $3,788 per ounce. This marks a 43% increase from the prior-year period’s level.

DRDGOLD continues to expand its tailings retreatment capabilities and improve energy efficiency under its Vision 2028 strategy. The company is advancing Phase 2 of the Far West Gold Recoveries project, including a Regional Tailings Storage Facility and upgrades to the Driefontein 2 plant. These are expected to lift processing capacity to about 1.2 million tons per month by 2026.

DRD also sold its stake in Stellar Energy Solutions for about R147.5 million and secured a long-term renewable power agreement on Dec. 19, 2025. This is expected to supply around 76 GWh annually from 2028. DRDGOLD is planning to initiate a 150 MW solar project in Polokwane.

Cash and cash equivalents rose sharply to R1,734.4 million ($99.86 million) from R661.2 million ($38.09 million) in the prior-year period. Cash generated from operating activities increased notably to R2,309.1 million ($133.05 million) in the first half of 2026 from R1,282.9 million ($73.89 million) a year ago. DRDGOLD generated a free cash inflow of R793.1 million ($45.68 million), significantly higher than R319.0 million ($18.38 million) recorded a year earlier.

The Case for GFI

Gold Fields delivered a strong operational performance in fourth-quarter 2025, with a meaningful increase in attributable gold-equivalent production. The company reported 681,000 ounces in the quarter, up 6% year over year.

Salares Norte was the key growth driver, ramping up toward steady-state production and contributing a meaningful increase in quarterly output. South Deep delivered a strong performance, supported by higher mining volumes and improved efficiencies. Tarkwa remained a major, steady contributor with consistent throughput, while Damang produced lower but stable ounces as it processed stockpiles toward the end of its life. Gruyere delivered solid and stable output despite some grade variability.

The company's average realized gold price reached $4,184 per ounce, marking a substantial year-over-year increase. This sharp rise was driven by a favorable global gold market.

Gold Fields expects production to remain stable to modestly higher, ranging from 2.4 million ounces to 2.6 million ounces. This outlook is supported by the continued ramp-up and optimization of Salares Norte, steady contributions from its core asset base, and ongoing operational efficiency improvements.

The company remains focused on disciplined cost management and portfolio optimization with AISC expected to be between $1,800 per ounce and $2,000 per ounce. Capital expenditure levels will remain elevated, given the capital planned budget for Windfall. Sustaining capital expenditure remains essential to maintaining the Group’s production base.

Gold Fields strengthened its portfolio through the acquisition of Gold Road Resources in October 2025 for about $1.42 billion, giving full ownership of the Gruyere asset and surrounding tenements.

In 2026, Gold Fields will advance studies to optimize the Gruyere deposit, including evaluating an open-pit cutback versus underground options while accelerating access to higher-grade ore from Golden Highway and Gilmour.

The Windfall project became a core long-term growth asset for Gold Fields after its October 2024 acquisition of Osisko Mining, securing full ownership of this high-grade underground project in Québec. It is now in advanced development, with a final investment decision expected in 2026 and first production targeted around late 2026 to 2027.

Gold Fields had a cash and cash equivalent of $1.78 million for fiscal 2025, supported by higher gold prices and improved operating performance. The company reported robust cash flow from operations, contributing to a full-year operating cash flow of about $3.77 million, reflecting a sharp year-over-year increase. Adjusted free cash flow also remained strong at $2.97 billion.

DRD and GFI: Price Performance & Valuation

DRD stock has soared 81.5% over the past year, while GFI has skyrocketed 91.7%.

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DRD is currently trading at a forward 12-month sales 2.94X, while GFI is doing the same at 2.78X.

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How Consensus Estimates Compare for DRD & GFI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD’s fiscal 2026 EPS suggests a 894.41% year-over-year rise.

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EPS estimates for DRD for fiscal 2026 have been trending higher over the past 30 days.

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The consensus estimates for GFI’s fiscal 2026 EPS imply a year-over-year rise of 96.2%.

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EPS estimates for GFI for 2026 have been trending southward over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DRD or GFI: Which Stock Holds the Edge?

DRDGOLD emerges as the more compelling pick, driven by strong cash flow growth, rising liquidity, and a disciplined, low-risk expansion strategy centered on tailings retreatment and energy efficiency. The company effectively leveraged higher gold prices to significantly boost free cash flow, highlighting its capital-efficient model.

Gold Fields delivered solid operational momentum with higher production, robust cash generation, and growth from key assets, such as Salares Norte and Gruyere, alongside a strong long-term pipeline including Windfall. However, its capital-intensive projects and relatively higher cost structure tilt the balance in favor of DRDGOLD for more consistent and efficient returns.

DRD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while GFI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.