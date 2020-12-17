DRD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of DRD Gold Ltd (Symbol: DRD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.36, changing hands as high as $12.42 per share. DRD Gold Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRD's low point in its 52 week range is $3.06 per share, with $18.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.