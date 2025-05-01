$DRCT stock is up 34% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DRCT stock has now risen 34% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,661,575 of trading volume.

$DRCT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DRCT:

$DRCT insiders have traded $DRCT stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D WALKER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 285,981 shares for an estimated $262,228 .

. W KEITH SMITH (President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 131,035 shares for an estimated $102,778 .

. MISTELLE LOCKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,821 shares for an estimated $8,295 .

. RICHARD COHEN sold 7,057 shares for an estimated $5,998

ANTOINETTE RENEE LEATHERBERRY sold 7,038 shares for an estimated $5,982

$DRCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $DRCT stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

