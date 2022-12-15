Banking

Drax sees profit above estimates on robust renewable energy demand

Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

December 15, 2022 — 02:46 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Dec 15 (Reuters) - British power generator Drax DRX.L on Thursday forecast full-year adjusted core profit slightly above analysts' expectations as it benefits from strong demand for renewable power.

Demand for renewable energy in the UK has jumped after Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered concerns over Europe's power supply, pushing gas prices to record highs over the past year.

Annual core profit was expected to be in the range of 540 million pounds ($668.79 million) to 606 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus of analysts' estimates.

The company said it generated 20% of UK renewables at peak demand from January to November.

Drax, which continues to benefit from higher power prices, added it will continue to optimise its biomass operations to ensure more renewable power is available especially as the UK looks to face a difficult winter.

($1 = 0.8074 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.