Drax Hydro's workers to go on strike over pay -Unite union

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Workers at Drax Hydro Limited which operates power stations across Scotland have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Thursday.

The strike action days are expected to take place from mid-March with Unite making an official announcement next week.

Drax Hydro is a part of Drax Group Plc DRX.L which on Thursday posted an annual profit of 731 million pounds ($880 million), higher than expectations.

"Drax Hydro is a profitable energy company and it can afford to pay its workforce significantly more than the current offer," said Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham.

"This is a classic case of corporate greed and now the UK faces a threat of power cuts due to Drax’s greed."

Drax said earlier in the month that its power plants will still be able to operate if strike action goes ahead.

Drax provides around 7% of Britain's electricity through its network of power stations.

Workers across a range of sectors in Britain have gone on strike in recent months, from rail workers to teachers, nurses to lawyers, as inflation, which hit a record high last year, squeezes household budgets.

($1 = 0.8308 pounds)

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely)

