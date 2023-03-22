Drax Hydro's workers secure pay deal, call off strike - Unite union

March 22 (Reuters) - Workers at Drax Hydro Limited which operates power stations across Scotland have voted to accept an improved pay offer, thereby ending the Unite union said on Wednesday.

Around 50 Unite members covering Stonebyres (Lanark), Cruachan (Loch Awe) and Glenlee (Castle Douglas) power stations voted yes to accept the pay offer, and are set to receive an 8% wage uplift along with a 1,500 pound ($1,842.15) one-off cash payment, the union added.

($1 = 0.8143 pounds)

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

