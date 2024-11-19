News & Insights

Drax Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Expands

November 19, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has repurchased 149,899 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, paying an average of 653.76 pence per share. This transaction increases the company’s treasury holdings to over 53 million shares, potentially impacting the voting dynamics among shareholders. The move is part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

