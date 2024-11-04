Drax Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has successfully executed a share buyback program, acquiring 349,637 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 627.11 pence per share. This move is part of a broader strategy announced in August 2024, aiming to purchase a total of 10,646,518 shares for treasury. Investors interested in Drax’s stock will note the impact on the total voting rights, now standing at 376,997,800.

