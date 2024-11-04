News & Insights

Drax Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total share capital consists of 427.7 million ordinary shares, with 50.1 million held in treasury and therefore not carrying voting rights. This leaves 377.6 million shares eligible for voting, a crucial figure for shareholders monitoring their voting rights under FCA rules.

