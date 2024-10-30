Drax Group Strengthens Buyback Program with New Share Purchase

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has repurchased 300,000 of its own shares at an average price of 625.14 pence as part of its ongoing buyback program. This brings the total shares bought since August to 9.76 million, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively. The move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially appealing to investors.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.