Drax Group Increases Treasury Holdings with Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has announced the purchase of 193,037 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which commenced in August 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of 664.18 pence, with the highest price paid being 670.50 pence. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 54,728,372, providing potential implications for voting rights and shareholder notifications.

