Drax Group Increases Treasury Holdings with Share Buyback

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Drax Group plc has announced the purchase of 193,037 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which commenced in August 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of 664.18 pence, with the highest price paid being 670.50 pence. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 54,728,372, providing potential implications for voting rights and shareholder notifications.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.