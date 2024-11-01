News & Insights

Drax Group Expands Share Buyback Program with New Acquisition

November 01, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc announced its acquisition of 300,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 626.49 pence as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction leaves the company with 427,731,515 ordinary shares in issue, including treasury shares. Investors tracking Drax’s market moves will note that a total of 10,296,881 shares have been bought back since August 2024, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

