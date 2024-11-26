Drax Group Expands Share Buyback Program

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group has announced the purchase of 233,347 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the shares acquired at an average price of 655.99 pence. This transaction leaves the company with 427,758,380 shares in issue, including treasury shares. The initiative is part of Drax Group’s efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

