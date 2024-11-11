News & Insights

Drax Group Expands Share Buyback Program

November 11, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has repurchased 276,682 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, at an average price of 642.51 pence each. This move brings the total number of shares held in treasury to 52,245,132, potentially influencing the voting power dynamics within the company. Such buybacks can impact share prices and are of interest to investors monitoring Drax Group’s market strategies.

