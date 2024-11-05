Drax Group Expands Share Buyback Program

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has repurchased 157,301 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, paying an average price of 630.80 pence per share. This buyback contributes to the company’s strategy of enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure. With this transaction, Drax Group now has a total of 427,731,515 ordinary shares in issue, including treasury shares.

