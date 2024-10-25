Drax Group Expands Share Buyback Program

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has continued its share buyback program by purchasing 5,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 641.78 pence per share on October 25, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company acquire over 9 million shares since August 2024. Investors might find this development impactful as it can potentially influence share value and market perception.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.