Drax Group Expands Share Buyback Program

October 25, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has continued its share buyback program by purchasing 5,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 641.78 pence per share on October 25, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company acquire over 9 million shares since August 2024. Investors might find this development impactful as it can potentially influence share value and market perception.

