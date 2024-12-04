Drax Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.
Drax Group plc has successfully executed its share buyback program by purchasing 393,470 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 657.75 pence per share. This move increases the total shares held in treasury to over 55 million, impacting the total voting rights for shareholders. Such strategic buybacks are often seen as a company’s confidence in its own financial health and a way to enhance shareholder value.
