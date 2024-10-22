Drax Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group has announced a significant share buyback, purchasing nearly 195,000 of its own shares at a weighted average price of 649.44 pence. This move is part of their ongoing program, which has seen the acquisition of over 9.2 million shares since August, indicating a strategic effort to consolidate its stock and potentially enhance shareholder value.

