News & Insights

Stocks

Drax Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

October 22, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group has announced a significant share buyback, purchasing nearly 195,000 of its own shares at a weighted average price of 649.44 pence. This move is part of their ongoing program, which has seen the acquisition of over 9.2 million shares since August, indicating a strategic effort to consolidate its stock and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.