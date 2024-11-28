News & Insights

Stocks

Drax Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

November 28, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Drax Group plc has repurchased 16,640 of its ordinary shares under its share buyback program, paying an average price of 662.63 pence per share. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively and reflects a total of 14,306,705 shares bought back since August 2024. Following this purchase, Drax Group maintains 427,758,380 shares in issue, with a notable portion held as treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.