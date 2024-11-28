Drax Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has repurchased 16,640 of its ordinary shares under its share buyback program, paying an average price of 662.63 pence per share. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively and reflects a total of 14,306,705 shares bought back since August 2024. Following this purchase, Drax Group maintains 427,758,380 shares in issue, with a notable portion held as treasury shares.

