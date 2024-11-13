News & Insights

Drax Group Executes Share Buyback Program

November 13, 2024 — 01:22 pm EST

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has repurchased 186,055 of its own shares at an average price of 663.91 pence as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize capital structure and return value to shareholders. The company now holds over 52 million of its shares in treasury, with 375 million voting rights in circulation.

