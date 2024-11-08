Drax Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 260,013 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing program, announced in August 2024. The shares were bought at a weighted average price of 638.95 pence, reflecting the company’s commitment to return value to shareholders. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue stands at 427,736,480, including treasury shares.

