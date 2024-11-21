Drax Group Executes Share Buyback Enhancing Investor Confidence

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has repurchased 200,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program, at a weighted average price of 650.04 pence. This move is part of an ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value, with the company now holding over 13 million shares in treasury since the program’s announcement. Investors may view this as a positive signal, reflecting Drax Group’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

