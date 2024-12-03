News & Insights

Drax Group Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Value

December 03, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has completed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 192,292 ordinary shares at an average price of 662.28 pence as part of its ongoing programme. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and managing capital effectively. Following the transaction, Drax Group holds 372,841,086 voting rights, excluding treasury shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

