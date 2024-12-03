Drax Group Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Value

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has completed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 192,292 ordinary shares at an average price of 662.28 pence as part of its ongoing programme. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and managing capital effectively. Following the transaction, Drax Group holds 372,841,086 voting rights, excluding treasury shares.

