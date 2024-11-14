News & Insights

Stocks

Drax Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback Program

November 14, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 120,600 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 669.64 pence per share. This move is part of their ongoing buyback program initiated in August 2024, which has seen a total of over 12 million shares bought back for treasury. With these transactions, Drax Group aims to manage its capital efficiently, which investors may find appealing for future value potential.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.