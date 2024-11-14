Drax Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback Program

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 120,600 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 669.64 pence per share. This move is part of their ongoing buyback program initiated in August 2024, which has seen a total of over 12 million shares bought back for treasury. With these transactions, Drax Group aims to manage its capital efficiently, which investors may find appealing for future value potential.

