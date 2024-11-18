Drax Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 252,807 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 655.93 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively and may influence its stock value positively. Investors might find this an attractive signal of confidence in the company’s financial health.

