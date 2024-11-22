News & Insights

Drax Group Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

November 22, 2024 — 01:01 pm EST

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has announced the purchase of 150,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated on August 7, 2024. The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of 656.74 pence, ranging between 653.50 pence and 660.00 pence. This move is aimed at consolidating the company’s share capital, with a total of 13,469,378 shares bought back since the program’s inception.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
