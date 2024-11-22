Drax Group Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has announced the purchase of 150,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated on August 7, 2024. The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of 656.74 pence, ranging between 653.50 pence and 660.00 pence. This move is aimed at consolidating the company’s share capital, with a total of 13,469,378 shares bought back since the program’s inception.

