Drax Group Enhances Buyback Program with Share Repurchase

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has repurchased 150,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, paying an average price of 650.58 pence per share. This move is part of a larger strategy to manage its capital structure, with a total of 13,119,378 shares bought back since August 2024. The company now has 427,741,523 shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, which stand at 53,206,575.

