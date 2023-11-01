Drax Group (DRXGF) Price Target Increased by 8.66% to 11.40

The average one-year price target for Drax Group (OTC:DRXGF) has been revised to 11.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.66% from the prior estimate of 10.49 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.08 to a high of 16.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.53% from the latest reported closing price of 5.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Drax Group. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRXGF is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.99% to 51,375K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKUTX - Franklin Utilities Fund 1 holds 8,000K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRXGF by 18.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,329K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRXGF by 6.37% over the last quarter.

PRUAX - PGIM Jennison Utility Fund holds 4,095K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares, representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRXGF by 36.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRXGF by 3.25% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,630K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares, representing a decrease of 32.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRXGF by 26.20% over the last quarter.

