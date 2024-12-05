Drax Group Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has announced the purchase of 190,513 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, with a weighted average price of 661.00 pence per share. This transaction is part of a broader strategy to repurchase shares, having already bought back over 15 million shares since the program’s announcement in August 2024. Investors may find this move indicative of Drax Group’s confidence in its own financial health and future prospects.

