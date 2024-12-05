Drax Group Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Drax Group plc has announced the purchase of 190,513 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, with a weighted average price of 661.00 pence per share. This transaction is part of a broader strategy to repurchase shares, having already bought back over 15 million shares since the program’s announcement in August 2024. Investors may find this move indicative of Drax Group’s confidence in its own financial health and future prospects.
For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Roars Ahead With New Analyst Upgrade
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.