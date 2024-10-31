News & Insights

Stocks

Drax Group Continues Share Buyback Program

October 31, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has announced the purchase of 235,530 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated on 7 August 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of 622.87 pence, with the highest price paid being 627 pence. This move is part of Drax Group’s strategy to manage its capital effectively, enhancing shareholder value in the process.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.