Drax Group Continues Share Buyback Program

Drax Group plc has announced the purchase of 235,530 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated on 7 August 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of 622.87 pence, with the highest price paid being 627 pence. This move is part of Drax Group’s strategy to manage its capital effectively, enhancing shareholder value in the process.

