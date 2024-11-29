News & Insights

Stocks

Drax Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 29, 2024 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Drax Group plc has successfully executed a share buyback program, purchasing 141,433 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 669.38 pence. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, with a total of 14,448,138 shares repurchased since August 2024.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.