Drax Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has successfully executed a share buyback program, purchasing 141,433 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 669.38 pence. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, with a total of 14,448,138 shares repurchased since August 2024.

