Drax Group Boosts Buyback Program with Share Acquisition

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.
Drax Group plc has acquired 100,000 of its own ordinary shares under its ongoing buyback program, paying an average price of 673.86 pence per share. This move is part of Drax’s strategy to consolidate its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. Following this purchase, the company holds over 52 million shares in treasury, impacting voting rights calculations for stakeholders.
For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.