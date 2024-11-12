Drax Group Bolsters Shareholder Value with Buyback

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group has repurchased 2,082 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, paying a weighted average price of 664.06 pence per share. With this transaction, the company’s total ordinary shares in issue stand at 427,736,480, including treasury shares. Since the program’s inception in August, Drax has bought back over 12 million shares, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

