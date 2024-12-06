Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.
Drax Group plc has furthered its share buyback program by purchasing 117,891 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 664.42 pence each. This transaction is part of their ongoing strategy announced in August 2024, and it brings the total number of shares purchased under this program to over 15.5 million.
