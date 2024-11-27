Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has repurchased 237,340 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, paying an average price of 650.53 pence per share. This move is part of a larger effort since August 2024, which has seen the company acquire over 14 million shares. With these transactions, Drax Group now holds a total of 54,377,262 shares in treasury, impacting the voting rights and share calculations for stakeholders.

