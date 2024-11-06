Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc continues its share buyback initiative, purchasing 418,759 ordinary shares at an average price of 630.80 pence each. This transaction is part of a program announced in August 2024, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The ongoing buyback reflects Drax’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

