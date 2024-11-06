Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.
Drax Group plc continues its share buyback initiative, purchasing 418,759 ordinary shares at an average price of 630.80 pence each. This transaction is part of a program announced in August 2024, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The ongoing buyback reflects Drax’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.
For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- All Eyes on Rivian Stock Ahead of Earnings Today — Here’s What Wall Street Expects
- Bentley Motors (NASDAQ:BSY) Pushes Back Its Own Green Goals
- Earnings Report Gives Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) an Edge
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.