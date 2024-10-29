Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has successfully repurchased 80,000 of its own shares at an average price of 624.15 pence as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of a broader strategy announced earlier this year to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. As of now, Drax Group holds a total of 49,548,548 shares in treasury, contributing to a total of 427,726,673 shares in issue.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.