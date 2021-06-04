Energy

Drax, Bechtel team up to look into new bioenergy/carbon capture plants

Contributor
Nina Chestney Reuters
Published

Britain's Drax Group and U.S. engineering company Bechtel have teamed up to identify opportunities to build new bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) power plants around the world, they said on Friday.

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Drax Group DRX.L and U.S. engineering company Bechtel have teamed up to identify opportunities to build new bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) power plants around the world, they said on Friday.

BECCS is a negative emissions technology which extracts bioenergy from biomass and then captures and stores the carbon dioxide but is not yet at commercial scale.

Drax has a pilot BECCS project at its power station in Yorkshire.

"Negative emissions technologies such as BECCS are crucial in tackling the global climate crisis and at Drax we’re planning to retrofit this to our UK power station, demonstrating global climate leadership in the transformation of a former coal-fired power station," said Jason Shipstone, Drax Group's Chief Innovation Officer.

Bechtel said it will study potential regions for new BECCS plants, including North America and western Europe, and how to optimise the design of BECCS plants to maximise efficiency and cost.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Banking US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular