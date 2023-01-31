Draper Fisher Jurvetson Fund X Cuts Stake in Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Fintel reports that Draper Fisher Jurvetson Fund X has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.25MM shares of Planet Labs PBC (PL). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 15, 2021 they reported 23.47MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.47% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC is $9.56. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 100.47% from its latest reported closing price of $4.77.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Labs PBC is $193MM, an increase of 9.84%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 10.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PL is 0.2427%, an increase of 48.8621%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 67.28% to 121,103K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alphabet holds 31,942,641 shares representing 11.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,800,000 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 7,141,130 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,238,030 shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 25.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,539,734 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069,100 shares, representing an increase of 80.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 577.35% over the last quarter.

Kim holds 5,187,000 shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Planet Labs PBC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.