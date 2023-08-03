Draper Esprit (LSE:GROW) Price Target Decreased by 5.74% to 731.90

The average one-year price target for Draper Esprit (LSE:GROW) has been revised to 731.90 / share. This is an decrease of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 776.48 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 548.63 to a high of 855.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 192.53% from the latest reported closing price of 250.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draper Esprit. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROW is 0.11%, a decrease of 23.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.84% to 14,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 6,741K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,973K shares, representing a decrease of 18.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROW by 31.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,018K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,167K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROW by 26.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 740K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 609K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROW by 19.45% over the last quarter.

