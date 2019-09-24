Drake & Scull hires Shuaa to advise on debt restructuring -sources

Abu Dhabi, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Drake & Scull International DSI.DU has hired Shuaa Capital SHUA.DU to advise on its debt restructuring, two sources said.

Shuaa, part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, has been appointed as adviser, the sources told Reuters declining to be named as the matter is not yet public.

Shuaa and Drake & Scull declined comment.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Kim Coghill)

